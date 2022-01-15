ROAN MOUNTAIN - Willie Street Holtsclaw, age 91, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Waters of Roan Highlands. Willie was born in Roan Mountain to the late Harrison and Etta Ingram Street. In addition to her parents, Willie was also preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Wayne Holtsclaw; her brothers, J.W. Street, Clay Street, Buster Street, Bert Street, Verl Street, Billy Street and Elige Street; and her sisters, Rosie Lacey, Florence Julian, Shirley Street and Marie Street.
Willie was a wonderful homemaker to her family and was a member of East Side Free Will Baptist Church. She enjoyed bowling with the Senior Olympics and being home with her family and friends.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her daughter, Teresa Crowe of Roan Mountain; her grandchildren, Sharayah Lynn Bardo and husband Ryan, Jasmine DeAnn Bowman and husband Daniel, and Jordan Wayne Lovelace and wife Casey; her great grandchildren, Alexander Bowman, Landon Bowman, Colton Lovelace, Adelyn Lovelace, Mikeala Hicks, Aldyn Hicks, Xander Reece, Damian Reece, Logan Bardo and Conner Bardo; a special nephew, Kim and Tracie Barnett; her caregiver and good friend, Ann McMahan; and several other nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate and honor Willie’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain with Reverend Justin Deaton officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Tuesday.
The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Dan Barber, Dale Davis, Noah Barnett, Kim Barnett, Jack Johnson and Ryan Bardo.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in honor of Willie Holtsclaw.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Rhododendron Chapel, Roan Mountain (423)772-3928 is honored to serve the Holtsclaw family.