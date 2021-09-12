LIMESTONE - Willie Peters Davis, age 90, of Limestone, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Washington County, Tennessee, Willie was born September 22, 1930 to the late James Peters and Nona Mae Davis Peters. She married William “W.T.” Davis on December 13, 1948. Willie was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She loved flowers, especially roses.
Willie had attended services at First Church of the Nazarene in Elizabethton. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Willie was preceded in death by her husband, W.T., in 2002.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Judy (and Mackie) Parker, Joy Odom, and Susan (and Fred) Bates; sons, Ted (and Vera), Tommy (and Clara), and Terry; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Loretta Deloach, Carolyn Copas, and Francis Street.
There will be a graveside service at 12:00 pm on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of choice is requested in Willie’s honor.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521