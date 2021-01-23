LIMESTONE - Willie Owens, 50, of Limestone, TN, passed away at his home Friday, January 22, 2021.
He was born December 25, 1970 in Johnson City and was a lifelong resident of Limestone.
He was preceded in death by his father: Delmer Owens; mother: Wanda Owens; brother: Carl Owens.
Those left to cherish his memory include brothers and sisters: Delmer Owens Jr. and wife, Teresa, Cathy Nichols, David Owens, Julie West, and Judy Garber and husband, Scott; several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.