ELIZABETHTON - Willie Nave, age 90 of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 2, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Croy and Virgie Nave. Willie was the last remaining of his siblings. He was employed at H.T. Hackney Company for 65 years. He was very hardworking, generous and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Willie was very dependable and well respected. He was a member of Eastside Freewill Baptist Church for 40 years. During various portions of that time he held the responsibility of Treasurer, Youth Director and Choir Director. He also held these responsibilities at East Fairview Freewill Baptist Church earlier in life.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tina Hyder; step-granddaughter, Sharon Griffith Compton; son-in-law, Larry Shorter; and grandson, Curtis Blaine Hyder, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 73 years, Ruth Nave, of the home; son, Gary Nave (Mary), of Las Vegas; daughters, Pat Shorter and Patricia Bradford (Billy), both of Elizabethton; grandchildren, Heather Bradford Merritt and Michael Nave; great-grandchildren, Emily Merritt and Austin Hyder; five step-granddaughters, Sandy, Susan, Nikki, Summer and Lindsey and several step great-grandchildren.
A Time to receive friends will be held between the hours of 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff of the 2200 Wing at Johnson City Medical Center and staff of State of Franklin Internal Medicine for all their loving care given to Willie.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.
