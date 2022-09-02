ELIZABETHTON - Willie Nave, age 90 of Elizabethton, TN went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 2, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Croy and Virgie Nave. Willie was the last remaining of his siblings. He was employed at H.T. Hackney Company for 65 years. He was very hardworking, generous and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Willie was very dependable and well respected. He was a member of Eastside Freewill Baptist Church for 40 years. During various portions of that time he held the responsibility of Treasurer, Youth Director and Choir Director. He also held these responsibilities at East Fairview Freewill Baptist Church earlier in life.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Tina Hyder; step-granddaughter, Sharon Griffith Compton; son-in-law, Larry Shorter; and grandson, Curtis Blaine Hyder, Jr.

