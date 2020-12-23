ELIZABETHTON - Willie Holsclaw, age 83, of Elizabethton, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was the son of the late Fred and Susan Harmon Holsclaw. He retired from City of Elizabethton, and served as a consultant until present day. Willie was a member and elder, of 50 years at Elizabethton Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Elizabethton High School and a big fan of the Elizabethton Cyclones. He loved to fish, hunt, golf, cook and spend time with his family.
Willie was preceded in death by his three brothers, Charlie Holsclaw, Claude Holsclaw and John Holsclaw; three sisters, Ola Campbell, Pauline Shell and Betty Maupin; sister-in-law, Donna Holsclaw; brother-in-law, Jim Maupin. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, of 63 years, Leota Holsclaw, of the home; two sons, Eddie Holsclaw, of Elizabethton and Jeff Holsclaw and wife Vanessa, of Unicoi; three grand-daughter’s, Jessica Trivett and husband David, Katie Rosario and Husband Danny and Summer Mosley and husband Christopher; two grandson’s, Noah Holsclaw and Josh Reifert; eleven great-grandchildren, Halle, Luke, Levi, Miles, Callie, Millie, Stella, Willa Mae, Selah, Nala and Jade; brother, John Arthur Holsclaw; four sisters, Maxine Gagliano, Juanita Pansock, Barbara Milsaps, all of Elizabethton and Martha Forbes, of Johnson City; two sister’s-in-law, Eula Mae Hodge and Dorothy Dean Oaks, both of Elizabethton; special nieces, Tammy, Kim, Susie, Bebe, Debbie, Annie, Teresa, Nancy and several other nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Willie Holsclaw will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Elizabethton Church of Christ with Mr. Roby Ellis, Minister and Mr. Dennis Pierce, Minister officiating. Music will be by Elizabethton Church of Christ with Chris Jordan leading. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. prior to the funeral service on Sunday at the church.
The graveside service and committal will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Eddy Craft, minister officating. Active pallbearers will be Christopher Mosley, David Trivette, Danny Rosario, Randy Jones, Ethan Cannon, John Holsclaw Jr., Alex Jones and Chris Jordan. Honorary pallbearers are Noah Holsclaw, Josh Reifert, elders/deacons of Elizabethton Church of Christ, City of Elizabethton, EHS athletics, Dr. Davenport’s, Dr. Galloway, Terry Chambers, Dwight Reece, Charles Hollowell, Kermit McCurry, Bob Lipford, Claude Jones, Steve Roberts, Ron Campbell, Norman Hodge, Dick Almes, James Hunt, Don Woods, Oris Densford, Jim Greenlee, Hadley Townsend, Brian Buckner, John Bo Pansock and Michael Pansock. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the church on Monday at 12:50 P.M.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Elizabethton Church of Christ, 1162 TN-91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Holsclaw family.