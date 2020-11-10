JONESBORUGH - Willie “Don” Kinley, 73, Jonesborough, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Willie was born in Washington County on June 9, 1947, the son of Horace and Nola Staten Kinley.
Willie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He enlisted in 1969. Throughout his time in the service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Commendation Medal, the Overseas Service bar and the M16 Sharpshooter Award. He loved his trucks, his lawnmower, but he loved nothing more than his Grandson, Caleb.
Willie is survived by his wife, Kathy Kinley, daughter and son in law, Tessa & Chad Proffitt, grandson, Caleb Proffitt, siblings, Jack Kinley (Marsha), Wayne Kinley, and Judy Beard (Richard).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace & Nola Staten Kinley, and siblings, Ruby Lovett, Charles Kinley and Bobby Kinley.
Visitation for Willie will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 PM with a funeral service beginning at 7. The graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Highland Cemetery, Gray TN. Pastor Byron Paddock will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Kinley family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821