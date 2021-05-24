ELIZABETHTON - Williane Ramsey, age 86, of Elizabethton, formerly of the Pinecrest Community, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in the Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community in Elizabethton. Williane was born in Andalusia, Alabama to the late Roy and Nelda Harper Law. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert White Ramsey; her brother, Kostas Law; and a daughter, Teresa Gouge.
Williane retired from the Regional Health Department in Johnson City and was a long time member of Mountain View Baptist Church where she led the food pantry, the clothing closet and was very active in the choir. Williane loved gardening, singing and helping others.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Susan Owens of Johnson City, Bobby (Cathy) Ramsey, of Loudon, TN and Carol (David) Jones, of Johnson City; five granddaughters, Alyssa Owens, Claire Owens, Mary Ramsey, Sara Ramsey and Ashlee (Justin) Perdue; four grandsons, Robert Bayless, Noah Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey and Benjamin Ramsey; one great granddaughter, Laurel Perdue; a son-in-law, Tony Gouge; and her special nephew and his spouse, who were like her children, Stanley Byerley and Billie Byerley.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton or at the residence of her daughter, Carol Jones, at other times.
A graveside service to honor the life of Williane Ramsey will be conducted at 3:30 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Jim Cambron and Pastor Reggie Weems, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Tony Gouge, David Jones, Justin Perdue, Noah Ramsey, David Howland, Robert Cochran and Alex Clapa. Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Ramsey, Joseph Ramsey, Robert Bayless and the members of the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to thank Colonial Hills Retirement Center, Sycamore Springs Senior Living Community and Amedisys Hospice for the love and care given to Williane during her illness.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the local food pantry of your choice or plant a flower at your place of choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Ramsey family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.