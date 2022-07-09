William Wyatt Quigley, born June 28, 2022, died June 29, 2022, after a tragic complication during labor.
William is the sweet little son of Matthew and Jennifer Quigley of Damascus, Virginia.
His Mommy, Daddy, and big brother Owen had been anxiously awaiting his arrival.
William is 9lbs 12oz and 21 inches long, beautiful, has his Mommy’s nose and hair, and is perfect in every way.
He looks so much like his big brother Owen, and he is greatly missed.
William is preceded in death by his infant sisters Rose Hope Quigley and Lily Joy Quigley.
A visitation service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
A private graveside service for William is scheduled for a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Quigley family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the Quigley family.