ERWIN - William “Willie” McCurry, 532 Sandy Bottom Road, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home at the age of 80.
William was born March 20, 1941 in Burnsville, North Carolina to Fred and Sinda McCurry and had lived in Erwin since 1947. He was a retired Electrician.
William was preceded in Death by his wife of 54 years Billie Lou Tipton McCurry and brothers Reavy McCurry and Lenard McCurry.
William was a wonderful father and Papaw. He was a kind and humble man who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed farming and spending time with his grandchildren and watching old westerns.
He leaves behind to cherish all the wonderful memories of him, one son, Todd McCurry of Johnson City; daughters: Lisa McCurry Lanclos, twin daughters Kathy Goddard and husband, Pat, Kim Whitson and husband, Anthony, all of Erwin; three brothers: Plin McCurry and wife Ellen of Erwin, Russell McCurry, Erwin, and Hiram McCurry of Maringo, Ohio; two sisters: Matilda Zak of Columbus, Ohio and Evelyn McCurry Parkey and husband Ronnie, Erwin; four grandchildren: Hunter Goddard, Gavin Whitson and wife Carly, Grayson Goddard and Gabe Whitson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
According to his wishes to help others, William donated his body to Restore Life USA. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Special note from family: The last 4 ½ years of Dad’s life was not easy because he never fully recovered from the loss of his wife, our mom. We want to thank all of the family, friends, and neighbors on Sandy Bottom Road for their help in making dad and our lives easier. Special thanks to Uncle Ronnie and Aunt Evelyn Parkey, Uncle Plin, Aunt Ellen and Shannon McCurry, Greg Lowe, Eli Hensley, Roger Dale and Joyce Ann Willis, Natalie Willis and Tate Kerns, Todd Love, Sherriff Mike Hensley and the Unicoi County Sherriff’s Department. You helped keep an eye on him, mowed his yard, cut his hay fields, watered his cattle, worked on his farm equipment, and rounded up cattle when they got out.
We are so thankful and appreciative for all of your help.