William Wayne Bailey, 83, was called by our heavenly Father on December 9, 2020, due to complications sustained from an injury.
Wayne was born on April 9, 1937, to William Bishop & Annie Bailey in Lafayette, Ga. After graduating from Georgia Tech with a master’s in engineering, he and his wife, Beatrice Pike Bailey, moved where his employer of 26 years --Huyck Formex -- relocated them. His career led them to New Jersey, New York, Alabama and then to Northeast Tennessee, where the couple settled and retired. He recently moved to San Antonio, Texas, to be with his daughter and son-in-law, Jacqui & Jack Belcher.
Wayne and Bea had four children and their loving spouses: Henry & Jamie Bailey, Jacqueline & Jack Belcher, Janet & Terry (Tee) Thomas and Jennie & Joey Greene. They were blessed with seven very special grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents and his wife, to whom he was devoted throughout their 57-year marriage.
Wayne had several great passions, but first was his four children of whom he was so proud. Many of his conversations included one, if not all, of them. He was an avid reader and subscribed to books on tape. One week prior to his passing, he was listening to “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey.
Wayne loved watching football; his preference was college football, and his favorite team was, of course, his alma mater, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He enjoyed different genres of music but his favorite, by far, was Johnny Cash – he knew every word to all his songs. He loved technology – if he did not own it, he knew about it and kept it on his wish list.
His mantra was to learn something new every day. He enjoyed drawing and painting, almost changing his major in college to architecture. He also served for many years as Treasurer of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department in Greeneville, Tennessee, serving his community and giving back to those in need.
He was an inspiration to his children and anyone that knew him – his kindness, quick wit and his love of family will be missed greatly.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department, C/O, Jack Allen, Treasurer, 235 Bright Hope Road Greeneville, TN 37743.
Graveside services will be held in Lafayette, Ga. (date/time TBA)