With our deepest sadness we have lost our dear husband, father and Poppy, William Ware Colin Mitchell, 66, of Johnson City, TN after a long hard battle since his diagnosis of cancer last summer. Ware was born June 27, 1954, in Chattanooga, TN with an identical twin brother, Charles Mitchell. They remained best friends their entire lives. Ware met Linda Bryan in 1977, in Chattanooga and they were married June 9, 1979. They loved and enjoyed each other and their life together for almost 42 years.
Ware attended University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for Pre-Pharmacy and graduated from Mercer University Southern School of Pharmacy with a Bachelor of Science in 1980 and a Doctorate in Pharmacy in 1981. He was a member of Rho Chi Honor Society at Mercer.
After taking a position with a nuclear pharmacy chain in Knoxville, Tennessee and working there for a decade, Ware went into business with his good friend and Mercer classmate Alan Arp in 1990. They established Clinical Pharmacy Services in Johnson City, Tennessee and subsequently affiliated corporations before selling the businesses in 2015.
Ware and Linda loved traveling the world together. Ware greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends and being in the outdoors hiking, biking and snow skiing. Ware loved his church, Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and was Chairman of the Trustees and Planned Giving Committees.
Ware is survived by his wife, Linda Bryan Mitchell; son, Bryan Jeffress Mitchell (wife Meredith Mitchell) of Asheville, NC; daughter, Lindsey Rebecca Powell (husband Rainer Powell) of Rockwall, TX; five precious grandchildren; Charlotte Mitchell, June Mitchell, Alice Powell, Mitch Powell and Palmer Powell. Brother, Charles Mitchell (wife Ann Mitchell) of Chattanooga, TN; sister Margaret Smith (husband Steve Smith) of Chattanooga, TN; sister in law, Karren Cochran (husband Bill Cochran) of Maryville, TN; sister in law, Nancy Morgan (husband David Morgan) of Port Orchard, WA; brother in law, John Bryan III (wife Lisa Bryan) of Birmingham, AL; and father in law, John Bryan Jr. of Birmingham, AL and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ian Colin Mitchell and Alice Palmer Mitchell; brother, Colin Jeffress Mitchell and mother in law, Eugenia Coston Bryan.
Ware’s wife and children will have a celebration of life service at 4:00 pm at Munsey Memorial on Monday, May 10, 2021, beginning with visitation at 2:30 pm. The church is practicing social distancing and wearing of masks. There will be a private scattering of ashes for immediate family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Special thanks to Dr. Paul and Betty Brown, Dr. James Hansen, Dr. Anil Tumkur, Myra Blankenship and staff. Honorary Pallbearers are Butch Bice, Mark Kinser, David Culberson, Jim Hughes, Bob DeVane, Alan Arp, Smokey Gobble and John Bryan.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Mitchell family during this difficult time.