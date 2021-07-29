JOHNSON CITY - William Thomas “Billy” Montgomery, 58, Johnson City, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence after an extended illness. He was born July 15, 1963 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Roy Sloan and Helen Ward Huffman. He had lived in Tennessee most of his life. Billy was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed riding his Motorcycle, he was also a comedian, artist and loved fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: Michael Huffman.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years: Angela Harrell Montgomery. A Son & Daughter-in-Law: Christopher & Kimberly Glass, A Nephew: Cody and wife Cassie Huffman. Brother: Keith Huffman and wife Sherry. A niece: Timbra and husband Jamie Wright, great nephew: Mac. Two Aunts: Mildred Winters and Teen Walsh, several cousins. His special friends: Dean, Matt & Skip
Funeral Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tom Lawson officiating. Music will be provided by Sherry Lawson. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Happy Valley Memorial park. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Darlene, Donna, Teresa and many friends who stood by him during his illness. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
