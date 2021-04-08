JOHNSON CITY - William Spencer Pickel, 91, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, April 6 at his home, surrounded by his family and his fur buddies, Pepper, Honey, and Karlie.
He was born on April 22, 1929, in Johnson City.
Spencer operated a Sinclair Service Station on Walnut Street for many years until 1972. At that time, he opened his own car repair shop and later retired as a mechanic from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
He loved people and always found opportunities to demonstrate his strong faith. He restored several antique vehicles and enjoyed flying, having also attained his private pilot license. He was a charter member of Princeton Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder for many years and later served as elder and Sunday School teacher at Keystone Presbyterian Church.
Spencer currently attended Shenandoah Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class at First Methodist Church in Johnson City. He also served over forty years on the Board of the Children Evangelism Fellowship of the Tri-Cities. His avid interest in antique cars brought him to become a member of the Carter County Car Club. He loved sharing coffee and discussions with the ROMEO's.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Clara Williams Pickel, and brother, Leonard Pickel, Florida.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 72 years, Emma Linker Pickel and daughter Janet Pickel, of the home; daughter Pat (Dan) Donaldson, Greeneville; two granddaughters, Heather Donaldson, Greeneville; Rachel (Jesse) Denney, Johnson City; two great grandchildren, Evelyn Denney and Benjamin Denney, Johnson City; sister Joyce (Ron) Murray, Jonesborough; one sister-in-law Martha Pickel, Florida; one nephew, Mike (Cheryl) Pickel, Florida; and one niece, Yvonne (Daniel) Hall, Washington.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to John Humphreys, Sunday School teacher for the Friendship Class, Dr. L Allan Colyar, Amedisys Home Health Care and his special care team from Amedisys Hospice.
A committal service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM. The service will be livestreamed on the Morris-Baker website under Spencer’s obituary page for those unable to attend in person. Those attending the graveside are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear an appropriate face covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ComCare, Inc. P.O. Box 1855, Greeneville, TN 37744-1885, or to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 4251, CRS, Johnson City, TN 37602-4251.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
