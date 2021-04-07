JOHNSON CITY -William Spencer Pickel, 91, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, April 6 at his home surrounded by his family and his fur buddies, Pepper, Honey, and Karlie.
He was born on April 22, 1929 in Johnson City. He operated a Sinclair Service Station on Walnut Street for many years until 1972. At that time he opened his own car repair shop and later retired as a mechanic from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. He loved people and always found opportunities to demonstrate his strong faith. He restored several antique vehicles and enjoyed flying and also attained his private pilot license.
He was a charter member of Princeton Presbyterian Church where he served as decan and elder for many years and later served as elder and Sunday School teacher at Keystone Presbyterian Church. He currently attended Shenandoah Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class at First Methodist Church in Johnson City. He also served over forty years on the Board of Children Evangelism Fellowship of the Tri-Cities. He had an avid interest in antique cars and was a member of the Carter County Car Club. He loved sharing coffee and discussions with the ROMEO's.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Clara Williams Pickel, Johnson City, and brother, Leonard Pickel, Florida.
Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 72 years Emma Linker Pickel and daughter Janet Pickel, of the home; daughter Pat (Dan) Donaldson, Greeneville; two granddaughters, Heather Donaldson, Greeneville; Rachel (Jesse) Denney, Johnson City; two great grandchildren, Evelyn Denney and Benjamin Denney, Johnson City; sister Joyce (Ron) Murray, Jonesborough; one sister-in-law Martha Pickel, Florida; one nephew, Mike
(Cheryl)Pickel, Florida, one niece, Yvonne (Daniel) Hall, Washington.
There will be no formal receiving of Friends. A graveside service will be held????. Due to Covid-19 for everyone's protection all attendees are requested to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ComCare, Inc. P.O. Box 1855, Greeneville, TN 37744-1885 or Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O. Box 4251, CRS, Johnson City, TN 37602- 4251.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to John Humphreys, Sunday School teacher for the Friendship Class, Dr. L Allan Colyar, Amedisys Home Health Care and his special care team from Amedisys Hospice.