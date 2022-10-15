ANGELES CITY PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES - William Russell Grubbs of Angeles City Pampanga, Philippines passed away October 7, 2022 after a long battle with chronic kidney disease. He was born in Norfolk, VA on September 26, 1947. Early years were spent living in Johnson City, TN until his move to Virginia Beach. VA at age 12. He returned to Johnson City in 1965 to attend ETSU. His parents are the late Jean Copp Knox of Johnson City, TN and Russell and Marie Grubbs of Virginia Beach, VA.

Bill is survived by his wife, Shiela Salas Grubbs (children-Justin Cristian Salas and Russell Liam Casupanan) of Angeles City Pampanga, PH; daughter, Kara Grubbs Patrick (partner-Justin Case, son-Noah Kristopher Patrick) of Leicester, NC; son, Kristopher Grubbs (wife-So Young Yoon, children-Kristin Young and Ian Kristopher Grubbs) of Port Orchard, WA as well as three remaining siblings (Debbie Knox-Hanna, Patricia Washington, and Wayne Carawan).

