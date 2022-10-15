ANGELES CITY PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES - William Russell Grubbs of Angeles City Pampanga, Philippines passed away October 7, 2022 after a long battle with chronic kidney disease. He was born in Norfolk, VA on September 26, 1947. Early years were spent living in Johnson City, TN until his move to Virginia Beach. VA at age 12. He returned to Johnson City in 1965 to attend ETSU. His parents are the late Jean Copp Knox of Johnson City, TN and Russell and Marie Grubbs of Virginia Beach, VA.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shiela Salas Grubbs (children-Justin Cristian Salas and Russell Liam Casupanan) of Angeles City Pampanga, PH; daughter, Kara Grubbs Patrick (partner-Justin Case, son-Noah Kristopher Patrick) of Leicester, NC; son, Kristopher Grubbs (wife-So Young Yoon, children-Kristin Young and Ian Kristopher Grubbs) of Port Orchard, WA as well as three remaining siblings (Debbie Knox-Hanna, Patricia Washington, and Wayne Carawan).
Bill lived an adventurous life entering active-duty military service in his 30’s. He is a Vietnam Veteran having completed two tours from January 1967 through December 1968. After retiring from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel, he hiked the first half of the Appalachian Trail before moving overseas to work as a government contractor until his second retirement in 2015. Throughout his career he lived in many countries including South Korea, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines. His passion was cooking, and he was always willing to teach anyone how to make delicious food. Bill knew no strangers and was willing to help anyone in need. Burial will take place October 20th in the Clark Veterans Cemetery, Angeles City Pampanga, PH.