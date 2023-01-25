ELIZABETHTON - William Robert “Bill” Weeks, 74, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Clarence and Ruby Mae Morgan Weeks. Bill was an auto mechanic and a jack of all trades. He was a member of Prayer Tabernacle in Elizabethton. He loved to fish, hunt and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Montgomery Weeks; a son, David Weeks and his wife, Kim of Bristol; a daughter, Monica Robertson of Kentucky; three brothers, Clarence “Jim” Weeks and his wife, Jan of Alaska, Dean Weeks and his wife, Pam of Florida and Keith Weeks and his wife, Deb of Erwin; a sister, Carolyn Scalf of Hampton; five grandchildren, Trevor, Chelsea, Dustin, Bradley and Riley; several great-grandchildren; special friends, James and Linda Avery; also several nieces and nephews.

