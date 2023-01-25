ELIZABETHTON - William Robert “Bill” Weeks, 74, Elizabethton went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Clarence and Ruby Mae Morgan Weeks. Bill was an auto mechanic and a jack of all trades. He was a member of Prayer Tabernacle in Elizabethton. He loved to fish, hunt and loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 43 years, Mary Ann Montgomery Weeks; a son, David Weeks and his wife, Kim of Bristol; a daughter, Monica Robertson of Kentucky; three brothers, Clarence “Jim” Weeks and his wife, Jan of Alaska, Dean Weeks and his wife, Pam of Florida and Keith Weeks and his wife, Deb of Erwin; a sister, Carolyn Scalf of Hampton; five grandchildren, Trevor, Chelsea, Dustin, Bradley and Riley; several great-grandchildren; special friends, James and Linda Avery; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Bill will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, January 27, 2023 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Dewey Ward, Chaplain Robert Montgomery and Rev. Lonnie Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Mark Turner, Brandon and Benny Montgomery, James Avery, Joe Griner, Clarence Weeks and Ben Shrader. Honorary pallbearers will be Dayton Scalf, Mark Harrald, Keith Weeks, Lynn Scalf and Lonnie Turner.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be given to the family to help with funeral expenses. The family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of the 2200 wing of the Johnson City Medical Center for the wonderful care they provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245