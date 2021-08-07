ST PETERSBURG, FL - William Robert "Bob" Bruce Sr, 88, of St Petersburg, FL passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2021 in St Petersburg, FL
Bob was born in Johnson City, TN on January 2, 1933. He graduated from Tennessee High School in Bristol, TN in 1951 where he was a star basketball player. He went on to college and earned his business degree at ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He graduated in 1955 and went on to a career of 40+ years in telecommunications. He was proud that his most recent positions before retiring in 1996 involved introducing fiber optics to the world. After retirement, he and his wife Martha bought her childhood home in St Petersburg, FL and until 2006 operated Sunset Bay Inn Bed and Breakfast. His love of people made this a perfect second career. Once fully retired he enjoyed traveling and spending summers at his mountain home in Sapphire Valley, NC.
Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Sue Bristol Bruce; father, Herschel G Bruce Sr; son, William Robert Bruce Jr: mother-in-law Barbara Williams Boyce; siblings, Jeanne Bruce Jones, H.G. "Jerry" Bruce Jr and Jimmy Ray Bruce; sister-in-law, Shirley Phipps Bruce; and brother-in-laws, Donald K Donaldson and Raymond Edward Cunningham.
Bob is survived by his wife, Martha Williams Bruce; son, David Gregory Bruce; daughter, Teresa Bruce Starnes; sisters, Betty Sue Bruce Donaldson, JoAnn Bruce Cunningham and Nancy Bruce Pierce (Jerry); sister-in-law, Barbara Williams Ribecky (Warren) and several grandchildren. He is also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, special friends and his poodle, Ellie. He adored them all and Ellie brought great joy to his life.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 3:30PM at St Johns Episcopal Church, 500 N Roan Street, Johnson City, TN.37601.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Ballad Health Foundation (St. Jude Affiliate at Niswonger Childrens Hospital), 1019 W. Oakland Avenue, Suite 2, Johnson City, TN 37604 or online. Bob's great niece, Megan Donaldson, who predeceased him, was a patient there and the family wants to honor that memory.