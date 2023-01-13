ELIZABETHTON - William Reaves Clark of Elizabethton, TN, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the young age of 96.

Mr. Clark was born July 28, 1926, in Knob Creek Community, Johnson City, TN. He was the son of John Bowman Clark, Jr., and Grace Thornburg Clark; deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 30 years, Goldie Hyder Wallace Clark, brothers; Maynard Clark (Ruby), & Ollen Clark (Virginia),