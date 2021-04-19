JOHNSON CITY - William Ray Foran, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Lakebridge Health Care Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. He was born in Abingdon, Virginia, a son of the late David Foran and Edith Eden Foran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Day; two sisters, Jean Yarbough and Betty Fields; and two brothers, Huston Foran and Harold Foran.
Ray served his country in the United States Army for 24 years having served in Vietnam 1969-70. During his time of service, he received the following decorations and citations; NDSM, VSM, VCM, ARCOM, M-14 & M16 SS. Ray also worked at the James H. Quillen VAMC as a Nursing Assistant and enjoyed working at local body shops where he was well known for his workmanship. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working on streetrods and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Nancy Foran; two daughters, Tammy Lancaster and husband Dwayne, of New Hill, NC, and Angela Garrett and husband Richard, of Abingdon, VA; four granddaughters, Madison, Mackenzie and Mallory Cook, and Britany Anderson; two grandsons, Caleb Breeding and Sebastian Mullins; one sister, Ann Barrett, of Abingdon, VA; two brothers, Danny Foran, of Saltville, VA, and Jack Foran, of Del City, OK; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Tony Trott officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors to be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Army National Guard. Pallbearers will be Bryan Stoots, Mark Barrett, Jason Fortner, Jeff Fields, Madison Cook and Mackenzie Cook.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to DAV Washington County Chapter #9, 407 E. Market Street, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Arrangements especially for Mr. William Ray Foran and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.