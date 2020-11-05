I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7
JOHNSON CITY, TN - William (Randy) Randolph Hopkins, Jr, 62 of Johnson City passed away after a lengthy illness with his wife by his side on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a graduate of Science Hill High School. Randy retired from Budd, Wheel and Brake of Johnson City.
Growing up Randy was a fierce athlete, playing baseball for Science Hill and little league with his famous Knuckel Ball as a No Hit, Strike Out Pitcher.
He was also on the Science Hill Golf Team with any type of playing ball was his language.
Randy had the privilege of attending any desired Nascar events with Hendrick Motorsports Crew. They considered him family for over 24 years.
Randy was an avid golfer prior to and while he lived in Charleston and Mount Pleasant for 13 years. He loved being surrounded by golf courses.
Randy enjoyed traveling when his health permitted.
Randy was the son of the late William R. Hopkins, Sr and Delores Ann Oaks Hopkins.
Those left to cherish Randy’s memory include his loving wife of 24 years, Reola J. Hopkins; sister, Deborah (Frankie) Ramsey; brother, Michael (Mickey) Hopkins; step-son, Eric S. McAmis; two special aunts; Sue (Gary) Speer; Linda (Roy) Tipton; a loving uncle, Bud (Beth) Oaks; Two special cousins; Allison (Rick) Smith, Ashley Speer (Barry) Minton Two amazing cousins and young men; Logan and Tristan Smith. Both being superb athletes of which he was excited to watch grow in their sport.
Randy was thankful for Mike and Wilma Oaks, being long time family friends and Pastor. Special friend like a brother, Cecil (Phyllis) Eggers of Elizabethton. Several other cousins and extended family.
The family would like to thank his long time best friend and golf partner, Alan (Pam) Hendrix.
Randy was honored to be baptized by Pastor Ken Kyker and he loved that man as a father.
While Randy and Reola were living in Charleston, SC. Randy was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston for 10 years. At the return to Johnson City in 2013 he became a member of University Parkway Baptist Church.
Randy inherited a chronic illness, but the with support and love of University Parkway Baptist bible group held by Pastor Scott and Kathy Kyker Thompson he was at peace due to the Lord. Thank you to each group member and friend. Jeff and Sandy Edwards, Barb Williams, Tim and Sheila Holmes, Jeff Arnold, Eric Woods, Walker and Dalton Fuller, Shawn and Jackie Herron.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of William (Randy) Randolph Hopkins, Jr will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, November 7 in the Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, TN with Pastor Scott Thompson. Music by Pastor Art Gibson; Kathy Thompson.
Randy enjoyed being part of University Parkway Food Distribution. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to University Parkway Food Distribution Ministry. 219 University Parkway, JC, TN 37604.