William Ralph Kincaid went to be with the Lord at the Johnson City Medical Center on Friday, May 27, 2022. Affectionately known as Dr. Bill, he was 77 years old. Bill was born on May 14, 1945 in Greenbrier County, West Virginia to Linna and Ralph Kincaid. He grew up in Alderson, West Virginia, and had called Johnson City, TN home since 1976. He was a graduate of West Virginia University School of Medicine with a double speciality in oncology and hematology.
In retirement Bill enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, tinkering on the farm, and watching West Virginia football with his dogs. Go Mountaineers! After surviving a stroke for 11 months, his family is grateful to God he is no longer suffering. He will be remembered in a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grace Fellowship Church at 2314 S. Greenwood Dr. Johnson City, TN 37604 or give online at gfcnow.com.
The family thanks Dr. Matthew Cary, Care Central, David Burling and K.T. Moyer at Homefront Concierge for their compassion and care, and the caregiving staff at Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
