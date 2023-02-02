ERWIN - William Ralph “Bill” Edwards, age 53, Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on January 15, 1970, to the late William Coy Edwards and Marie Winslow Banner Edwards. Bill resided in the Dry Creek Community of Erwin

He graduated from UCHS, class of 1989. Bill honorably fought and defended our country as a rock-solid Marine from 1991-2006. He was honorably discharged and was awarded various ribbons and medals one of which included the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal while fighting in Iraq.

