ERWIN - William Ralph “Bill” Edwards, age 53, Erwin, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on January 15, 1970, to the late William Coy Edwards and Marie Winslow Banner Edwards. Bill resided in the Dry Creek Community of Erwin
He graduated from UCHS, class of 1989. Bill honorably fought and defended our country as a rock-solid Marine from 1991-2006. He was honorably discharged and was awarded various ribbons and medals one of which included the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal while fighting in Iraq.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his daughter, Charli Ann Edwards and one nephew, Ian Connor Arwood.
Left behind to cherish and carry on his memories, his soulmate of thirty-five years, Dolores “Dee” Edwards; his sons: Matthew Jared Edwards (fiancé Dawn Hampton), Lynn Breon and wife, Colleen; daughter, Jennifer Abril; eight grandchildren: Earl Marion Edwards, Joseph William Edwards, Jared Matthew Edwards, Richard D.S. Laughren, Jessica R.A. Laughren, Adam, Connor and Elijah Lee; siblings: John Edwards, Janet Edwards and Margaret “Magi” Edwards; one niece: Casey N. Arwood; three nephews: Robert Marion Harris, Michael Ryan Harris and Gene Atkinson; special friend and “mom”, Terri Olney; his pets: Ash, Powder, Jill and Jasper. Bill was known as Pappa Gooney Bird by his grandchildren! He was a friend to many, loved by all. Bill was one Hell of a Marine OORah; Semper Fi; Fair Winds & Following Seas.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in the Unicoi Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Scott Knight will officiate Bill’s service. Committal will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by DAV Chapter 39. Bill’s friends from the VA will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:55 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to help with Bill’s funeral expenses to: Robert Ledford/Unicoi Funeral Home, 720 Ohio Avenue, Erwin, TN 37650.