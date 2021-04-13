William R. Green, beloved husband of Georgia Green, formerly of Johnson City, TN before moving to Chattanooga, TN died on Sunday, April 11, 2021. He was 86.
He was born in Worcester, MA to the late William R. Green, Sr. and Jewel Hammond Green.
William was a member of the Ooltewah United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by three half-brothers.
William is survived by his wife, Georgia Green of Chattanooga; daughter, Michele (Lee) Hough of Ooltewah; son, Kevin (Alice) Green of Lawrenceburg, KY; four grandchildren, Brian Hough of Jonesborough, Brandon Hough of Ooltewah, Katherine Green of Oak Ridge and Eric Green of Lawrenceburg, KY; three great-grandchildren, Kayden, Aleeya and Ivy Jupin Hough of Jonesborough.
A memorial service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Ooltewah United Methodist Church, 6131 Relocation Way, Ooltewah, TN 37363, with Pastor Dwight Kilbourne officiating.
