William Omnus Greenlee William O. “Bo” Greenlee was born June 15, 1951 to the late Thelma Babb Greenlee and Herbert James Greenlee Sr. in Johnson City, TN and passed away on August 22, 2020 at 69 years old.He served in four branches of military service.
He is preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Herbert Sr., older brother Herbert James Jr. and sisters Barbara Ann Greenlee and Mary Kate Greenlee.
He is survived by his sisters Verna Morrison, Carolyn Greenlee, Rebecca Greenlee, Pamela Greenlee, and Nancy Greenlee; his brothers Kenneth Greenlee and Donald Greenlee; his first cousin Waymond Babb; and by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bo loved life and everybody that was around him and was known to have never met a stranger. Everyone called him “Omister” and, in return, he called them his “Queens”. Paul “Rutt” Rutledge and his niece Thelma Collins were considered close friends.
Memorial Service for William O. Greenlee will be held on Friday September 4, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.at Carver Park 322 West Watauga Avenue, Johnson City,TN 37604.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc., 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City TN. 423-926-6013. www.birchettemortuary.com