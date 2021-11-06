GRAY - William Michael Grib, age 67, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away October 23, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center.
William was born July 19, 1954, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late William and Elizabeth Hresko Grib. He attended Saint Peter’s University, earning a bachelor’s degree. He worked for UPS in information services until his retirement in 2010. Bill and his wife MaryAnn happily relocated to East Tennessee in 2016.
William was a devout Catholic and attended services at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. He always made it a priority to help those less fortunate and made it his mission to help support that endeavor wherever he could.
Bill enjoyed the beauty of nature and was thankful for God’s many gifts each day. He enjoyed planning projects around the house and one of his favorites was gardening and landscaping. Bill was a self-described type A personality always driven by his daily lists.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, MaryAnn DePascalis Grib; sons, Stephen (and Kelsey) Grib and Billy Jo Grib; brothers, Michael Grib and David Grib; sister, Michele (and Ed) Killian; and numerous other friends and relatives.
There will be a funeral liturgy at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church (48 Tranquility Rd, Andover, NJ 07821) on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 10:30 AM with a gathering of family beforehand at 9:30 AM. He will be laid to rest at Good Shepherd RC Cemetery in Andover, NJ.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601 is serving the family. 423-282-1521.