HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Our beloved friend, husband, uncle, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on August 27, 2021 in Hendersonville, NC.
Max was born on Feb. 4,1932 to Bill and Lina Gaskin in Belmont, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 65 years, Doris Lee Bates Gaskin.
Max graduated from Science Hill High School in 1949 and attended East Tennessee State University. At the age of 19, he went to work for Tidewater Construction building paper mills, bridges, tunnels, and government projects making over 30 moves in 33 years from Maine to Florida, and Grand Bahama Is.
Max was not only a Kentucky Colonel but also a 32nd Degree Freemason. He lived a life of love, laughter and adventure. Whether you knew him as Max, W.M., William, or Max Jr., he was the life of the party and knew how to make those around him feel loved.
Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Frances Gaskin and Sandra (Ed) Haverlack, a son, William Max Gaskin III, a daughter, Deb Gaskin (Alan Webb), three grandchildren, Will Weaver (Amanda), Weston Gaskin (Kimmy), and Betsy Shortt (Brian Rau). Three great-grandchildren, Simon and Lulu Rau and Hunter Lloyd Gaskin, and several nieces and nephews.
We especially remember Max’s beloved friends at Economy Drugs, Jack and the girls, Pam and Doug Goldsworthy, Lewis and Jenny Willingham,Tim McKinney, Bill Frazier and his daughter, Linda Guimond, Frances Ellenburg Fezell, and Jeanne Mahon.
The family wishes to thank the many healthcare workers in Spartanburg, Hendersonville, and Johnson City who took great care to help our dad in his last weeks. Also, we appreciate the wonderful staff and residents at TownView in Johnson City who made dad feel so welcomed.
A 10am graveside service will take place at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City, TN on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oak Hill Cemetery c/o 205 Rector Lane, Limestone, TN 37681.