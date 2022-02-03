ERWIN - William Madison Carpenter, age 83, of Erwin, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. A native of Erwin, William is a son of the late Clarence and Gertrude (McInturff) Carpenter. He was a member of Lily Dale Christian Church, where he had previously served as Deacon. William was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Military Police. During his service, he was a awarded the Letter of Accommodation, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman Badge (Rifle), Sharpshooter Badge (Carbine) and Marksman Badge (pistol). He was a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Unicoi County Highway Department until his retirement. William loved guns, shooting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel (Sheets) Carpenter and one brother, Vernon Carpenter.
William Madison Carpenter has left behind to cherish his memory: Daughter: Sandy Whitson and husband, Mark; grandchildren: Matthew Whitson and Kira Whitson; brother: Raymond Carpenter and wife, Carolyn; sister: JoAnn Langston; nieces and nephews: Rick Carpenter and wife, Shelly, Steve Duval, Andy Langston Stephanie Rodgers and husband, John and Chris Riddle; and several loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of William Madison Carpenter in a funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Lily Dale Christian Church. Pastor Jeremy Greene will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 4:00 pm on Saturday and will continue until service time at Lily Dale Christian Church. A committal service will be held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those attending the committal service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 1:30 pm on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be notified.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of William Madison Carpenter through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.