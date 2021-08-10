JOHNSON CITY - William Long of Johnson City, TN, 83, passed away from medical complications on August 8, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was the son of the late Delmar and Martha Long.
In addition to his parents, William was preceded in death by his sister Rita Delores Long. William attended Langston High School, where he played the saxophone in the Marching Band. After High School he joined the Air Force.
William worked several jobs during his life and retired from the Johnson City Country Club. He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, Johnson City TN.
Those left to cherish William’s memory include his only child, Patsy Ann Goines, grandchildren Robert Jr. and Richie Goines, great-grandchildren Lauren and Brooklyn Goines, his sister Brenda Long, a special cousin Jo Rhyans, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be at St Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, Johnson City, on Friday, August 13, 2021, from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM. Funeral services will be immediately following at 11:30 AM-12:30 PM and will be officiated by Rev. Charlotte Comage.
Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37601 www.birchette
mortuary.com 423-926-6013.