William Leonard Hunt, better known as Bill or “Billy” to his family and childhood friends, of Westmoreland, Tennessee and formerly of Limestone, Tennessee, age 72, passed away May 18, 2021 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Bill was born May 19, 1948 to the late William Christopher Hunt and Lydia Bell Leonard Hunt. He is one of seven siblings and there was never a dull moment growing up. He graduated 5th in his high school class at Washington College Academy in 1966. He then went to Carson Newman College where he majored in chemistry and graduated with honors in 1970. Immediately after college, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force where he received the rank of Sergeant and served his country proudly from 1970-1974. Part of his time in the Air Force was serving one year in Tahkle, Thailand during the Vietnam War. After receiving discharge orders, Bill accepted a position as an environmental engineer at the Tennessee Valley Authority Gallatin Fossil Steam Plant and relocated to Gallatin, Tennessee. In 2009, he received the Environmental Excellence Lifetime Achievement Award. He worked at TVA for 35 years before retiring in 2010. Until his passing, he remained close with many of his colleagues.
On June 19, 1976 he married the love of his life Dianne and they moved to Westmoreland, Tennessee. In 1986, they welcomed their only child Lydia and Bill fell right into the steps of being the best father. In February 2020, Bill became a grandpa and he of course fulfilled that role proudly. There was always a smile on his face when he was talking about his granddaughter "Izzy".
Bill had many hobbies. He was an accomplished story teller and lived by the motto of “never let the truth get in the way of telling a good story.”
Fishing was always a favorite and this consisted of many trips trying to catch that “monster fish” at the Sante Cooper River, Meadowbrook Game Farm and Watts Bar Lake. Occasionally deep sea fishing trips were taken as well.
His fishing highlights include catching at 56 pound catfish at Watts Barr Lake and reeling in a 9 foot tiger shark off the coast of North Carolina.
He played tennis all of his adult life and was fortunate to win numerous tournaments through the years. He coached pee wee basketball for 10 years. He served his local community and was vice chairman of the Westmoreland Industrial Board. Bill enjoyed traveling and through the years got the opportunity to travel to some amazing places including: Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Ecuador, Barbados, Hawaii, Alaska and several other states in the US. In addition, there was also the annual family beach vacation to Ocean Isle Beach in North Carolina. He was an avid sports fan and very rarely missed any games of his local Westmoreland Eagles. He also proudly wore orange every Saturday for his Tennessee Volunteers.
Bill loved the Lord and we know he is rejoicing in his heavenly home now with our loved ones gone before. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gallatin, Tennessee. He taught Sunday School and served as deacon from 2004 until his passing. A favorite verse he lived by was “Let not the wise man boast of his wisdom or the strong man boast of his strength or the rich man boast of his riches, but let him who boasts boast about this: that he understands and knows me, that I am the Lord, who exercises kindness, justice and righteousness on the earth, for in these things I delight” Jeremiah 9: 23-24.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Dianne Breeding Hunt; Daughter Lydia (Preston) Moore; Granddaughter Isabelle Moore; Sisters Linda (Steve) Poteat, Vicki (John) Bradley, Rebecca (Dennis) Hall, Carolyn(Roger) Ellis, Barbara Hunt; Brother John (Sherry) Hunt; Mother-in-Law Virginia Breeding; Brother-in-Law David (Nancy) Breeding; Several nieces and nephews. And many close friends who were more like family.
A celebration of life will be held to remember Bill's extraordinary legacy.
Visitation will be Friday, May 21 from 12pm-8pm at Woodard Funeral Home in Westmoreland, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Gallatin at 1pm on Saturday, May 22, with receiving of friends and family starting at 11am until time of service. Bill will then be transported to east Tennessee to his final resting place at Hamblen Memory Gardens in Morristown, Tennessee. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 24 at 12pm with military honors. In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Gallatin mission fund at P.O. Box 369 Gallatin, TN 37066 or to Limestone United Methodist Church 189 Opie Arnold Road Limestone, TN 37681.