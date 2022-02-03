In our most loving memory of William Lee Powers, Bill “Pops” who went home to be with our Lord at his home where he resided with his wife on January 31, 2022. He was born in Greensborough, North Carolina on January 21, 1960, he was 62 years old. Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Louise and his father, Taylor Powers. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Powers; his daughter, Rebecca Bennett; a daughter-in-law, Holley; his grandchildren, Braiden Bennett, Marcus and Julie as well as his sister, Kathryn Saults; his brother, Terry Powers.
An incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved faithfully and worked hard. Bill had a great since of humor and always spoke his mind. We want to thank Hospice and especially his nurses, Hazel Taylor and Michelle for all the love, care and support they all provided on his worst days and through this hard time. He will live in our hearts and memories, Gone but not forgotten. The family will be having a Celebration of his life Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Upper Room Family Worship Center, 2220 Midway Street, Johnson City, TN 37601. Chaplain Steven Spell will speak on his behalf with close friends and family.
This obituary was lovingly written by his family.