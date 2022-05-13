PINEY FLATS - William Joel Hedges, 79, of Piney Flats, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Bill was born in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Vernon and Audrey Hedges. A longtime resident of the tri-cities Bill had a varied career, working for ITT, Jefferson Pilot, and Ray’s Heating/Air. He also had a gratifying career in real estate as an owner/agent with Realty Executives. He was a proud member of Business Networking International (BNI).
Bill’s greatest enjoyment in life were his wife and children. He also had a strong faith in God and believed that trusting God provided the foundation for his life. In addition to his family, Bill was also passionate about hunting and Ohio State sports.
Along with his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Hedges, and brother-in-law, Billy Hale.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Julie Hedges; his brothers Ronald Hedges, Charles Hedges; his sons Mark Hedges (Elke), Christopher Hedges, Brandon Hedges (Lynn), and William Joel Hedges II (Eveleigh); grandchildren Tia, Taylor, Dylan, Allysa, Lacey, Lexi, Raeleigh and Harper; many nieces and nephews.
The family of Mr. William Joel Hedges will receive friends from 12 PM to 2 PM Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Pastor Reggie Weems officiating. The committal service will follow in the chapel at Washington County Memory Gardens at 3 PM. Pallbearers will be Lewis Shipley, Greg Austin, Harvey Mitchel, Chris Lee, Bill Strugel, and Fred Goodwin.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Hedges family. (423) 610-7171