William Jerry Rose, age 78, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his residence after a lengthy illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was loved by all that knew him. He will be dearly missed.
Jerry was born in Johnson City to Clarence and Blanche Carrier Rose. He lived 30 plus years in Texas and moved back to Johnson City in 2019. He was a graduate of Science Hill High School.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Rose.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Nancy; mother, Blanche Rose of Johnson City, brother, Steve Rose and wife Teresa of Johnson City; sons, Bill Rose and wife Kelly of Ormond Beach, Florida; Robert Rose of Johnson City; daughter, Sharon Browder and husband Clyde of Piney Flats; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special Aunt and Uncle, Betty and Tom Wilkinson; special brother and sister-in-law, Mearlin and Elizabeth Heaton and many friends.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
There will be a Celebration of Jerry’s life at a later date in the spring.