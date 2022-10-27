LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL - William J. “Bill” Jones, Jr., 84, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2022. He was born May 8, 1938, in Erwin, Tennessee to the late William J and Mary (nee Evans) Jones, Sr.
Bill graduated from Unicoi County High School, Class of 1955, and East Tennessee State University, Class of 1959. Bill was a successful businessman having worked with his dad from a young age and eventually owning Erwin Specialty Company. He also owned and operated the Savings Center in Erwin, Tennessee, as well as several other businesses, before retiring.
Bill enjoyed bowling in his early years, was an avid golfer, and loved watching movies and listening to books. Bill loved to travel, visiting many countries around the world during his lifetime.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jan; daughter, Mary Gail Manes (Dave) and son, Paul Jones (Janet); stepchildren, Rusty Freeman, and Loralee BeCraft (Dale); grandson, Sean Manes; and step-grandchildren, Marshall Keenen, Jaxon BeCraft, Wyatt BeCraft, James Freeman, and Kimberlee Freeman. Bill also loved his family pet, Snickers. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his step-grandson, Austin BeCraft.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Robert Ledford Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor David Crutchfield will officiate the 12:30 p.m. service. Entombment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Bill to: Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N. Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650 or unicoicountyanimalshelter@gmail.com