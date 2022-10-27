LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL - William J. “Bill” Jones, Jr., 84, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida passed away peacefully on October 25th, 2022. He was born May 8, 1938, in Erwin, Tennessee to the late William J and Mary (nee Evans) Jones, Sr.

Bill graduated from Unicoi County High School, Class of 1955, and East Tennessee State University, Class of 1959. Bill was a successful businessman having worked with his dad from a young age and eventually owning Erwin Specialty Company. He also owned and operated the Savings Center in Erwin, Tennessee, as well as several other businesses, before retiring.

