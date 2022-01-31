PINEY FLATS - William Henry Shipley, Jr., age 79, of Piney Flats went to be with the Lord, Sunday, January 30, 2022. Junior was born September 23, 1942 in Sullivan County. After graduation, he joined the service spending some time in Korea. After returning home, farming became his life.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Erma Shipley.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Lois Smith Shipley; stepdaughter, Vickie Kelly and husband Tim; grandchildren, Shannon and Travis Kelly, wife Kim; great grandsons, Carter and Axle Kelly.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Tetrick Funeral Home in Bluff City with Pastor Eddie Smith officiating. Eulogies delivered by Bill Wilson and Benji Scharfstein. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service. The committal service will follow at Saint Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Bradley Bowers, Jerry Cross, Bill Wilson, Lawrence Baird, Tim Kelly and Travis Kelly.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses for the exceptional care at Bristol Regional Medical Center, especially Dr. Jonathan Dixon and Dr. Benji Scharfstein.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The Shipley family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.