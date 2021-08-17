William Henry Hale entered into rest on August 10, 2021 in Stockton CA. He was born May 28, 1948 in Johnson City, TN.
Henry attended Langston High and was employed by Leon-Fernbach in Johnson City. After moving to Stockton, CA., he was employed by General Mills for many years.
He was predeceased by: his parents, William Hale and Lucille Hale; and his sisters, Brenda Vaughan and Lena Mills. He is survived by: his wife Maria; his children, Diesha Gillespie, Laura Fields, NY., T. J. Hale of Gaffney, SC., Deon Hale, Marcus Hale and Eli Hale of Stockton, CA.; and his siblings, Kenneth, Edward Hale, Robert Hale of Johnson City, TN. and Tena Johnson. He also leaves many other family and friends to mourn his passing.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm Friday August 20, 2021 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel.
