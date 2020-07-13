In the 14th chapter of the book of John, Jesus assures believers that He is going ahead to prepare a place for them. In the early afternoon of Sunday, July 12th, our Heavenly Father called William Harrison (Mr. Bill) Dykes, Jr. home to the place He had prepared just for him. Praise God, he was ready to go!
Bill was born November 5, 1949 to the late W.H. & Emogene Loyd Dykes, and grew up in the New Victory community. After marriage to Rebecca in September of 1970, he moved to the Conklin community. Bill loved living with a daily view of the Nolichucky and the mountains, always saying they changed every day.
Bill was a long-time member of Mount Wesley Methodist Church, and he also loved worshipping at Jackson Park Church where his son is the pastor. He considered both to be his home church. Bill was also a member of the United Emmaus Community. He was blessed with many lifelong friendships formed on those walks.
In 1971 Bill began work at Memorial Hospital as an Inhalation Therapist. With on the job training and evening vocational classes Bill became a Certified Respiratory Therapy Technician and became the Respiratory Supervisor Day Shift. He worked in several areas, spending ten years in the NICU, and retired in 2012 after over 41 years of service. During those years he met and grew to love many co-workers and staff. They were like family to Bill and each one was treated exactly the same - sharing hugs, smiles, words of encouragement, and often tears. In 2004, Bill was one of three employees to be chosen for the Servant's Heart Award, and he truly did have the heart to serve others. In retirement, Bill was filled with enough memories of work and friends to last a lifetime. Bill is the only person we know to attend his own receiving of friends. On July 2nd, co-workers and the community came together to have a drive-by parade to wave to and encourage Bill. He was able to come to the front porch and wave to his friends passing by. Later in the evening, he enjoyed a special firework show right outside of his window. What a tribute to a life well lived.
Other than his parents Bill was predeceased by grandparents Flora and Byrd Loyd and Eldora and Gordon Dykes, and other family members.
Left to miss Bill and cherish his memory are his wife Rebecca and their son Jeremy and his wife Andrea, of whom he was so proud. Uncles and aunt Everette and Naomi Loyd and Carlos Peterson along with several cousins survive Bill. Also left to miss Bill is his brother by choice, Brian Dillow and wife Kathy and their family.
During Bill's illness, we have been so blessed by the love and concern for our family. You have been there to meet all our needs and we will always be grateful. We pray God blesses you for those acts of kindness. Bill felt your love and prayers every day, and we ask you to continue to pray for us. Without the Amedisys team, we could not have cared for Bill at home. We will always be grateful to you for that gift.
A private burial will be held at Mount Wesley Cemetery. His son Jeremy and friend Carroll Murphy will lead the service.
Because of the current conditions around us many people are in need. Instead of flowers please honor Bill's memory by donating to others - that is a true Servant's Heart.
