William H. “Bill” Fortner, 77, Carter County, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hillview Healthcare Center, Elizabethton, after a lengthy illness.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Carter County and a son of the late Elbert and Ada Smith Fortner. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Bill was a machine set up and repair mechanic with Alemite Corporation, retiring in 2003. He was a member of Johnson City VFW post #2108. Bill was always smiling. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, playing cards, and especially loved his grandkids.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 25 years, Glenda Rhea Begley Fortner in June of this year, two brothers, Wayne and Dennis Fortner, two sisters, Jean Webb and June Hicks, an infant granddaughter, Harley Dawn Carden.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Travis Fortner and wife April, Stoney Creek, Lori Garland and husband Tony, Johnson City, Tina Bennett and husband Freddie, Unicoi; one brother, Jack Fortner, Stoney Creek; seven grandchildren, Christian Mathes, Haven Osborne, Toni Moffitt, Phillip Garland, Stella Garland, Kasey Bennett, Seth Bennett; two great-grandchildren, Thomas Osborne and Klarissa Revelee; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, with Rev. Freddie Bennett, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Carter County Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 A.M. The V.A. enforces social distancing and requires all attendees wear a mask, those who do not wish to adhere to these guidelines will be asked to remain in their vehicle.
