CHURCH HILL – William Gregory Greene, 71, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Greg was born on February 26, 1950, in Bakersville, NC to Junior and Natalie Greene. He became a born-again believer in Jesus Christ on February 25, 2007 and was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Greg was a truck driver with over 6.5 million miles and owner of DHS Express which he established in 1994 in Kingsport, TN. He was a devoted husband, father, and Pappy to his grandchildren and his little dog Macy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Greene; brother, Dean Greene; and special cousin, Pamela Sue.
Greg is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jamie Greene; children, Heath Greene (Angela), their children, Leah (Brad), Taylor Dillon), and Lily, Dawn Trivette (David), their children, Rosie, Shannon, Makayla, Skyler, Dawson, and Ivory, and Shane Greene (Sabrina) their child, Austin; great grandchildren, Paisley, Jewell, Hudson, Ellie; mother, Natalie Greene of Bakersville, NC; brother, Bart Greene; special cousins, Deb, and Cindy; beloved dog, Macy; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A burial held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Fork Mountain Cemetery in Bakersville, NC; 3648 Fork Mountain Road Bakersville, NC 28705. Those wishing to attend the graveside serve are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
