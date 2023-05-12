ELIZABETHTON - William Gordon Fenner, Sr., age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2023, at his home. William was born in Butler, Tennessee, a son of the late Samuel Clyde Fenner and Edna Mae (Farthing) Fenner. In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by the mother of his children: Barbara Joan Price Fenner Summerow; his son, Terry Wayne Fenner; four sisters, Linda, Ruth, Ann, and Helen; and four brothers, Bob, Gene, Samuel Jr., and Paul.
William started and operated his own business, W.G. Fenner, Inc in 1959. As the owner and operator, William had installed bowling alleys all over the world, including Anchorage, Alaska, Scotland, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, New Mexico and at the White House. William had worked for AMF prior to starting his own business.
William was a proud United States Marine veteran but above all else, he was a proud and loving father. He was very devoted to his children and took great pains to show them his love every day of his life. William was of the Baptist faith and loved to travel, in fact, he had visited every state except for Hawaii. He liked racing and was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Atlanta Braves, the Yankees, and the Green Bay Packers. William loved everyone and was loved by everyone.
Those left to remember and cherish William’s memory include his son, William Fenner, Jr. and his wife Penny; three daughters, Kathy Melton and husband Rick, Connie Gray and husband David, and Willie Whitson and husband Gary; his grandchildren, Ginger, Tara, B.J., Ricky, Ashley, Torie, Chelsea, Brandon, Allison, Cindy, Peyton, Bryson and April; several great grandchildren; his brother, Dr. David Fenner; and several special nieces and nephews.
A celebration of William’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Zion Baptist Church with Dr. Alan King and Reverend Tim Gouge officiating. Music will be under the direction of the Zion Church Choir. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM prior to the service.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Jon Shell, bagpiper, will provide music at the graveside. Military honors will be accorded by Mr. Kelly Greene. Active pallbearers will be Rick Melton, Ricky Harding, Draven Harding, Jimmie Brown, T.J. Campbell, Lester Julian, Gary Whitson, and B.J. Fenner. Honorary pallbearers will be David Gray, Jimmy Matherly, and Dr. David Fenner. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Tuesday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in William’s honor to Caris Hospice.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Caris Hospice, The Veteran’s Administration and to the Physical Therapy Department at Life Care Center of Elizabethton.
