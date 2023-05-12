ELIZABETHTON - William Gordon Fenner, Sr., age 86, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 12, 2023, at his home. William was born in Butler, Tennessee, a son of the late Samuel Clyde Fenner and Edna Mae (Farthing) Fenner. In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by the mother of his children: Barbara Joan Price Fenner Summerow; his son, Terry Wayne Fenner; four sisters, Linda, Ruth, Ann, and Helen; and four brothers, Bob, Gene, Samuel Jr., and Paul.

William started and operated his own business, W.G. Fenner, Inc in 1959. As the owner and operator, William had installed bowling alleys all over the world, including Anchorage, Alaska, Scotland, Bermuda, Puerto Rico, New Mexico and at the White House. William had worked for AMF prior to starting his own business.

