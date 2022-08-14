With our deepest sorrow William G. Allen Jr. left his earthly family to enter his home in heaven on August 11, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife, Janene and daughter, Jan Dugger. William was born on September 9, 1938 in Lenoir City, TN to the late William G. Sr. and Phalla Allen. He graduated from Lenoir High School, lettering in football. He received a scholarship based on his academic achievements and integrity to Lincoln Memorial University. He later transferred and completed his education from University of Tennessee and was a proud Volunteer. He accepted an engineering job at North American Rayon in Elizabethton, TN. Later he moved to Anderson, NC and accepted a job at B.A.S.F. in the engineering department where he remained until retirement, returning to Tennessee. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Johnson City and the win-a-kuple Sunday school class. He was a member of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club, excelling in trap and skeet, winning many marksmanship awards and was in the National Guard for several years.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Raymond (Carol Kay) Allen; daughters, Kay Allen Wiebe and Jamie Dugger; and brother-in-law, Joe Bowden. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janene; daughter, Jan Dugger; son, Jay Dugger; granddaughters, Jordan Wiebe Lester, Susan (Andrew) Howell and Megan Dugger; sister, Ruth Bowden; niece, Lauren (Dave) Bowden Thomas; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Dugger. Also survived by three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, all who held a special place in his heart.
A special thanks to Michelle from Amidisis Hospice and neighbors, Libby and Richard for their love and care. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the missions department at win-a-kuple class at First Christian Church, 200 E Mountcastle Dr, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Graveside services will be conducted at Happy Valley Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm by Minister Gene Wiggington and Donald Mushayamund. Music will be by Mike Imboden. Pallbearers will be chosen from the family. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Marcas, Malcom Wolfe, Ken Klug, Lucy McPherson, Larry McKracken, Jim Guimond, Mary McCarrol and members of the Unaka Rod and Gun Club. Those attending the graveside service please meet at the cemetery by 12:50 pm. Friends may call at the home at any time.
Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Allen Family.