William Frederick (Fred) Burgess, 82, passed away Thursday morning, October 13, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Fred was born on September 30, 1940 in Jackson, Alabama and was the son of the late Ethelbert and Esther Burgess. He grew up in the town of Valdese, North Carolina where he graduated from Francis Garrou High School. Fred met and married Janet Micol Burgess and they moved to Wilmington, Delaware to both work at Dupont Chemical Company. He attended Appalachian State University and North Carolina State University. During his career, he worked as a chemist at Research Triangle, Raleigh, NC, Beaunit Textiles, Elizabethton, TN, and retired from Holliston Mills, Church Hill, TN.
Fred lived in Johnson City, TN for 50 years and was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Fred was preceded in death by his former wife, Janet Burgess and son-in-law, Alan A. Young.
Survivors include one daughter, Leslie Clifton and her husband, Calvin;
Granddaughter, Megan Napier and husband Collin; grandson, Peyton Clifton and wife Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Llewyn Napier, Kellen Napier and Ella Clifton.
The family would like to express their appreciation to friends, Dwayne and Donna Johnson and Keith Hood for their years of friendship and also to Dr. Angela Merrifield for her care.
An entombment service will be conducted Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11 am in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Ginger Isom and Rev. Robert Countiss officiating. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 225 Princeton Rd, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.