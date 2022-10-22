William Frederick (Fred) Burgess, 82, passed away Thursday morning, October 13, 2022 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.

Fred was born on September 30, 1940 in Jackson, Alabama and was the son of the late Ethelbert and Esther Burgess. He grew up in the town of Valdese, North Carolina where he graduated from Francis Garrou High School. Fred met and married Janet Micol Burgess and they moved to Wilmington, Delaware to both work at Dupont Chemical Company. He attended Appalachian State University and North Carolina State University. During his career, he worked as a chemist at Research Triangle, Raleigh, NC, Beaunit Textiles, Elizabethton, TN, and retired from Holliston Mills, Church Hill, TN.

Trending Recipe Video