PINEY FLATS - Bill Peterson, 74, of Piney Flats, TN, passed into Jesus’s loving arms on September 27, 2022 at the Mountain Home VA, after an accident while fishing. He was born in Daggett, MI on February 19,1948 to his late parents, Eugene & Eileen Peterson.
He was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country bravely as a Huey Crew Chief & door gunner with the 1st Air Cavalry in Vietnam. Psalm 91 Upon his return he married Cindi Worden in 1969. After graduating from NMU, they returned to his home in Carney, MI. He & his brother owned a trucking company; he then obtained his pilot’s license in AZ and pursued his flying career in Johnson City, TN.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, & friend, Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Cynthia (Cindi) Worden Peterson, son, Jeremy Peterson, grandchildren, Owen & Sofie, daughter & son-in-law, Jennifer Peterson White & Steven White, grandchildren, Ty, Deck, & Kera. Bill is also survived by sisters, Frances Lambeth, Linda Peterson, Barbara Pipkorn (Jim), and brother Bruce Peterson (Becky), as well as many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents & his sister, Mary Jane Clark.
Bill was a man of many hobbies & talents. He enjoyed God’s beautiful creation & was an avid hunter, fisherman, hiker, & ski instructor. His creative nature was boundless: building a strip canoe with his grandson, furniture making, authoring of 3 books on Vietnam, painting, forging knives, woodworking, & log home building. He also delighted in exploring new things like taxidermy, carving, panning for gold, & metal detecting.
Enjoying a life of service both in the military & in his private life, Bill served on the rescue squad in MI, worked for FEMA after hurricane Katrina, & participated in school assemblies to share his Vietnam experiences. The many friendships Bill had were precious gifts from God!
A private military service will be held in Bill’s honor at the Mountain Home, TN VA. Helping others in any way he could was always important to Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be sent to Samaritan’s Purse.