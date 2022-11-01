PINEY FLATS - Bill Peterson, 74, of Piney Flats, TN, passed into Jesus’s loving arms on September 27, 2022 at the Mountain Home VA, after an accident while fishing. He was born in Daggett, MI on February 19,1948 to his late parents, Eugene & Eileen Peterson.

He was a proud Vietnam veteran who served his country bravely as a Huey Crew Chief & door gunner with the 1st Air Cavalry in Vietnam. Psalm 91 Upon his return he married Cindi Worden in 1969. After graduating from NMU, they returned to his home in Carney, MI. He & his brother owned a trucking company; he then obtained his pilot’s license in AZ and pursued his flying career in Johnson City, TN.

Trending Recipe Video