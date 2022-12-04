William E. Banner Dec 4, 2022 Dec 4, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William E. Banner departed this life December 2, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete.Professional service and care of Mr. William E. Banner and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary & Cremation Service Inc. (423) 926-6013 Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags William E. Banner Professional Service Care Work Arrangement Entrust Cremation Service Inc. Birchette Mortuary Recommended for you ON AIR