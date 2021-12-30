JOHNSON CITY - William Douglas (Bill) Wilson, Sr., 77, of Johnson City, TN passed away at home on Monday, December 27, 2021. Bill was born in Johnson City, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambers Wilson, Sr and Camille Porter Wilson and brothers, Steve Wilson and Ambers Wilson, Jr., all of Johnson City, TN. Survivors include his loving wife, Carole L. Wilson, Johnson City; son, William D. (Doug) Wilson, Jr., Denver, CO; daughter, Sylvia Wilson Hill, husband Mark and granddaughters, Sydney and Jacqueline Hill, Bristol, VA. Also, he leaves behind a brother, Robert (Bob) Wilson and his wife Judy; a sister, Sylvia Wilson Speropulos and husband Peter; and a sister-in-law, Marshall Thomas Wilson, all of Johnson City, TN., as well as several nieces and nephews. Bill graduated from Science Hill High School, attended ETSU and served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was employed at Masengill’s Specialty Shop. Bill was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church. Plans for a Celebration of Life reception will be announced later.