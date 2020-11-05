JOHNSON CITY - William “Doug” Tittle, 67, Johnson City, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his residence.
Doug was born in Erwin to the late W.F. and Freddie Dougherty Tittle. He loved being outdoors and music.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Jan Estes Tittle; sons, Doug and Jason Tittle; daughter, Robin Archer and husband Eric; grandchildren, Will and Maegen Tittle, Logan, Eli, Ethan, Loren Archer; sister, Carol Fender and husband Ron; niece, Missy Alford and husband David; nephew, Tony Fender; great nephew, Declan Alford; great niece, Paige Alford.
The celebration of Doug’s life will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Appalachian Funeral Home. The family will greet friends and family from 2:00-4:00 pm.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Tittle family. (928-6111)