William “Derek” Russell, age 33, passed away from a work-related accident on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was a member of Talbott Baptist Church and a loyal employee of Comfort Systems. Derek will be remembered above all else, as a loving and devoted father. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Christine Oakes; grandparents, Frank and Betty Jo Russell; and uncle, Jeff Oakes. He is survived by his son, Zackary Russell; mother, Cindy (Tim) Fawver; father, Frank (Geena) Russell; sisters, Danielle Rohr and Lindsey (Billy) Collins; grandfather, Jack (Dianne Musser) Oakes; aunt, Judy Boyd; uncles, Duane Oakes and Kevin Oakes; niece, Addison Rohr; nephews, Dalton Rohr and Liam Collins; mother of his son, Mary Collins; his very special and loyal work friends; and several other family and friends. Graveside service 11:00 am Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Jefferson Memorial Garden with Rev. Ricky Witt officiating. Friends and family may call at their convenience from 10:00 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday at Fielden Funeral Home in New Market.