JOHNSON CITY - William David Stover II, 52, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Pasadena, California and was a son of the late William David Stover and Wanda Taylor Herrill of Jonesborough. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his step-father, Keith Herrill.
Survivors include his mother, Wanda Herrill of Jonesborough; a brother, Andrew Stover; a nephew, Tristan Stover and a niece, Ansleigh Stover.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health Services of Elizabethton for the excellent care they provided, especially Kelli.
The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.