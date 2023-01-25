JOHNSON CITY - William David “Bill” Smith, 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 19, 2023, with his family by his side.
Bill was born on January 6, 1943, the only child of Charlie and Lucille Moore Smith.
He graduated from Greeneville High School and Tusculum University.
Bill was a forty-year career employee of the State of Tennessee. His diverse career ended as Director of both the Greene County and Unicoi County Health Departments.
He was an avid sports fan and was a staunch supporter of the Tennessee Volunteers. After playing baseball in college, he became a TSSAA referee, where he called both high school and college games for twenty years. On sunny days, you could always find Bill on the golf course. He enjoyed the competition and most of all the camaraderie with his friends.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include: his wife of thirty-two years, Larna Smith; his daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Mitch; and his grandchildren Nick and Hannah, who are the absolute joy of his life.
Bill will be greatly missed and will forever live in the hearts of those who loved him.
Past colleagues, friends, and neighbors are invited to come by the Smith family residence from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023 to offer sympathies, condolences, and support.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E Oakland Avenue Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, is honored to serve the family of Bill Smith.
Condolences may be shared with the Smith family via www.morrisbaker.com.
