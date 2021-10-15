ELIZABETHTON - William (David) Bartz, 68, Elizabethton, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, October 8, 2021 at the residence of his sister: Deborah in Stephenson, Michigan after a lengthy illness. Dave was born March 21, 1953 in Elizabethton. He worked as a truck driver and factory worker before joining the National Guard where he obtained his GED. He obtained the rank of E-4 and served in Operation Dessert Shield and Dessert Storm. He enjoyed going to the Casino, Bowling and spending time with the family on the boat. He was preceded in death by his parents, William (Bill) and June February Bartz, his wife of 23 years: Billie Christine Smith Bartz, his brother: Charles Hyatt, sisters: Gail Campbell and Carol Staples as well as niece Lori Adams and nephews Stacy Adams and Steve Hyatt.
He is survived by his son: Charles Daniel Bartz, Step-Daughter: Regina (Brad) Shepherd, Grandsons: Danny Bartz, Josh Bartz, Conner Bartz and Luke Shepherd, Brother: Bobby Joe (Glenda) Hyatt and Sister: Deborah (David) Carlson. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Section) 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
