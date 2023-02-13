JONESBOROUGH - William Coy Young (Bill), 57, of Jonesborough, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, peacefully at home after a lengthy illness.
Bill was born on February 7th, 1966, to the late Alice Marie and Junior Coy Young in Catawba County, North Carolina.
Mr. Young was an employee of Parton’s Heating and Air, as well as Allied Fire Protection for many years. His family noted that he was an avid motorhead. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, friends, and other loved ones.
Those left to cherish his memory include two sons and a daughter-in-law: William Coy Young, Jr. (Bill) & Heather Young and Dalton Craig; two sisters and brothers-in-law: Betina & Wally Justice and Sherry & Bradley Parkhurst; five grandchildren: Mason, Marley, Makenleigh, Montana, and Mixie Young; three special nephews: Evan Travis, Dylan Graham, and Waylon Graham; a special aunt: Kathy Eller; a special uncle: Gene Eller.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Jerry Lloyd; maternal grandparents, Ray & Geneva Eller; paternal grandparents, Coy & Mary Young; aunt, Becky Kiser; uncle, Roy Eller.
In keeping with the wishes of Bill, there will be no formal services. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects at the home of his son, Bill Young, on Walters Road, Greeneville, as well as the home of his sister, Sherry Parkhurst, on Crocus Lane, Jonesborough.